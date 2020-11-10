Ramgarh Election Result 2020: BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh, RJD’s Sudhakar Singh in contest

Image Source : INDIA TV Ramgarh Vidhan Sabha constituency result

The counting of votes for Ramgarh assembly constituency began at 8 am today. One of the 243 legislative assemblies of Bihar, the Ramgarh Vidhan Sabha constituency comes under the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency. Ramgarh went to polls in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, along with 70 other constituencies. Thirteen candidates were in the fray during the 2015 Bihar assembly elections. A total of 2,56,632 registered voters had cast votes, out of which 1,36,144 were male voters and 1,20,463 were female voters. Ramgarh had recorded 60 per cent voting last time.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ashok Kumar Singh (with a total of 57,501 votes) had won the election upstaging the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Ambika Singh (who had secured 49,490 votes) by a margin of 8,011 votes.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Pramod Singh had secured 35,796 votes. The BJP had bagged 37.2 per cent, the RJD garnered 32.01 per cent while the BSP ended up with just 23.16 per cent votes.

For the Bihar elections 2020, Ashok Kumar Singh is once again the BJP’s candidate and this time he is up against the RJD’s Sudhakar Singh, son of Jagadanand Singh who is the Bihar unit chief of the party.

Jagadanand Singh had won six consecutive elections from the Ramgarh assembly seat, including thrice as an RJD candidate.

This time, Ramgarh has a total electorate of 2,72,405 including 1,42,803 are males, 129599 females and 3 third gender voters.

The constituency had been a stronghold of the RJD which had an MLA from the seat from 2000 onwards before the BJP bagged the seat for the first time in 2015.

