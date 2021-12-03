Punjab elections: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala joins Congress in Chandigarh

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @ANI Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala joins Congress in Chandigarh

Highlights Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Friday joined the Congress party in Chandigarh

Navjot Singh Sidhu described Moosewala as a youth icon and an "international figure"

Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, hails from Moosa village in Mansa district

Ahead of Punjab Assembly election, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on Friday joined the Congress party in Chandigarh. He joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The Punjab Congress chief described Moosewala as a youth icon and an "international figure". “Sidhu Moosewala is joining our family. I welcome him in the Congress fold,” he told reporters.

While welcoming the singer in the party fold, Channi said Moosewala became a "big artist with his sheer hard work and won hearts millions of people with his songs"'.

Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, hails from Moosa village in Mansa district and his mother is a village head.

The singer had earlier faced criticism for promoting violence and gun culture in his songs.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Goa Forward Party MLA Jayesh Salgaonkar resigns, likely to join BJP today

ALSO READ: Sidhu clean bowls Kejriwal over women empowerment, says 'you don't have one woman minister'