Punjab elections 2022: Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni floats new political party

The Sanyukt Sangharsh Party will be a secular one, he said.

Chaduni is a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab slated for 2022, Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni floated his own political party in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Chaduni is a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions that led over a year-long farmers' agitation against three central agri laws, which have been repealed.

While addressing the media, he said, "We are launching the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party." The party will contest the Punjab assembly polls, which are due early next year, Chaduni said.

"Our objective will be to purify politics and bring good people forward," said Chaduni who is also the president of the Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union.

Slamming political leaders, he said that they frame policies in “favour of capitalists while ignoring the interests of the poor”.

The Sanyukt Sangharsh Party will be a secular one, he said and added that it will work for the welfare of all sections of society.

Replying to a query, Chaduni said he will not fight the upcoming polls in Punjab. To another question, he said his party will try to contest all 117-assembly seats in the state.

Chaduni, who had batted for 'Mission Punjab', has been asking farmer outfits from the state to fight the upcoming elections.

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Saturday his political party Sanyukt Sangharsh Party and said it will contest the next year Punjab assembly polls.

