Elections 2022: BJP to form alliance with Amarinder's party for Punjab polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh with BJP State in charge Gajendra Shekhawat

Highlights Amarinder Singh new party will be forming an alliance with BJP for upcoming Punjab polls.

BJP State in-charge Gajendra Shekhawat made the announcement.

Earlier today, Shekhawat had met Amarinder Singh in Delhi.

BJP State in charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday announced that his party will be forming an alliance with Amarinder Singh's newly formed party Punjab Lok Congress for upcoming assembly elections in Punjab slated for 2022.

The announcement came after Shekhawat held a meeting with Amarinder earlier today in the national capital. "After 7 rounds of talks, today I confirm that BJP & Punjab Lok Congress are going to fight the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together. Topics like seat share will be discussed later", Shekhawat said after the meeting.

Speculations were rife about a possible alliance between both parties for a long time.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh said that he is 101% sure that the alliance will win in Punjab. "We are ready and we are going to win this election. The decision on seat sharing will be taken on the seat to seat basis, with winnability being the priority. We are 101% sure of winning this election", he said after the meeting with Shekhawat.

Amarinder resigned as the CM of Punjab in September this year.