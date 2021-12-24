Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Punjab elections 2022: Aam Aadmi Party releases third list of 18 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday released the third list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2022.

Check the full list here:

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal earlier on Friday slammed the Punjab government over the recent incident of sacrilege and a blast at Ludhiana court. Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Kejriwal called the Channi government 'very weak' and promised that if elected to power, AAP would provide a strong government.

On the Ludhiana blast, he said that conspiracy is being hatched to disturb peace in the state ahead of the polls.

"First sacrilege and now this blast in Ludhiana that too before polls are seemingly a conspiracy to disturb the peace. Some people are deliberately doing it. They should be strictly punished. I appeal to the people of Punjab not to let such minds succeed," the Delhi Chief Minister, who is on a visit to Punjab, said.

