Punjab civic body poll results 2021 LIVE: Congress candidates win in Moga, Jalalabad, Abohar

Counting of votes for the polling to over 100 civic bodies in Punjab is currently underway amid tight security. According to the state Election Commission, over 70 per cent of voting was recorded in the civic body elections on February 14.

A total of 9,222 candidates were in the fray for elections to 2,302 wards of the eight municipal corporations of Abohar, Bathinda, Batala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga and 109 municipal councils in the state. Of the total candidates, 2,832 were independents, 2,037 from the ruling Congress, while 1,569 were Shiromani Akali Dal nominees. The BJP, AAP and the BSP had fielded 1,003, 1,606 and 160 candidates, respectively.

The SAD and the BJP fought the elections separately after the former walked out of the National Democratic Alliance over the farm laws issue last year.

Punjab Municipal election results 2021 LIVE: Jagraon - Congress wins 13 seats in municipal corporation, SAD one and Independent three

Punjab civic body poll results 2021 LIVE: Lalru - Congress wins five seats, SAD one

Punjab civic body poll results 2021 LIVE: Abohar - Congress wins 49 of 50 wards

Punjab civic body poll results 2021 LIVE: Jalalabad - Congress wins 11 wards, SAD five and AAP one

Punjab civic body poll results 2021 LIVE: Khanna - Congress wins in three wards, Independent one

Punjab civic body poll results 2021 LIVE: Moga - Congress wins six wards, SAD gets 15

Punjab civic body poll results 2021 LIVE: Jalalabad - Congress wins nine wards, SAD wins four wards

Punjab civic body poll results 2021 LIVE: Congress wins 25 wards in Bathinda Municipal Corporation

Punjab civic body poll results 2021 LIVE: Abohar - Congress wins 18 wards. It was first election in Abohar as corporation

Punjab civic body poll results 2021 LIVE: Derabassi - Congress wins six wards, SAD wins two

Punjab civic body poll results 2021 LIVE: Doraha - Congress leads in nine out of 15 seats

Punjab civic body poll results 2021 LIVE: Samrala - Congress leads in 10 out of 15 wards

Punjab civic body poll results LIVE: Jalalabad - The SAD has won four seats, Congress two and AAP one.

Punjab civic body poll results: Congress ahead in 17 wards in in Abohar

Punjab civic body poll results: Re-polling in Mohali

Re-polling at two polling booths of Mohali Municipal Corporation will take place on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties has accused the ruling Congress of "capturing booths" and "indulging in violence" during polling on Sunday. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, however, said that the opposition parties were crying foul in the face of their "imminent defeat" in the local body polls.