Puducherry Election Result 2021 LIVE: Counting of votes for 30 assembly seats to begin at 8 am

Puducherry Election Result 2021 Live Updates: The counting of votes of Puducherry assembly election 2021 will begin shortly. The 15th legislative polls in Puducherry, which is currently under the President's rule, is all set to decide the fate of 324 candidates across the 30 constituencies. The V Narayanasamy-led Congress government collapsed in February 2021. The four districts consisting of 30 seats voted on April 6 to elect a new chief minister.

The four districts comprise Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

The elections in the UT is mainly between the Congress-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India NR Congress.

The Congress, which heads the Secular Democratic Alliance in the union territory, was allotted 15 of the 30 assembly seats and its ally DMK has been allocated 13 seats. VCK and CPI, the other constituents of the alliance, have been given one seat each. The All-India NR Congress is contesting 16 seats, BJP 9 seats, and the remaining 5 seats by AIADMK.

According to the exit polls, the UPA is ceding around 8 seats to the NDA. The BJP-led NDA is projected to win 19-23 seats. The UPA is projected to win between 7 to 11 seats.