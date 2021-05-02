Sunday, May 02, 2021
     
Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2021: Full list of winners

In Puducherry, the counting of votes is likely to take place in batches. The results will decide the fate of 324 candidates. The battle is seen mainly between NDA and Congress-DMK alliance.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
May 02, 2021
The counting of votes will begin shortly on Sunday for the high-stakes assembly polls in the union territory of Puducherry along with four states- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2021: Here's the Full list of winners (will be updated as per EC trends)

Constituency Number Constituency Name Winning Candidate Name  Party
1 Mannadipet    
2 Thirubhuvanai (SC)    
3 Oussudu (SC)    
4 Mangalam DJEACOUMAR .C AINRC 
5 Villianur    
6 Ozhukarai    
7 Kadirgamam K.S.P Alias S. Ramesh
AINRC 
8 Indira Nagar    
9 Thattanchavady    
10 Kamaraj Nagar A. JOHNKUMAR BJP
11 Lawspet    
12 Kalapet    
13 Muthialpet    
14 Raj Bhavan    
15 Oupalam ANNIBAL KENNEDY DMK
16 Orleampeth    
17 Nellithope    
18 Mudaliarpet    
19 Ariankuppam    
20 Manavely    
21 Embalam (SC)    
22 Nettapakkam (SC)    
23 Bahour    
24 Nedungadu (SC)    
25 Thirunallar    
26 Karaikal North    
27 Karaikal South    
28 Neravy T.R. Pattinam    
29 Mahe    
30 Yanam    
ALSO READ: Puducherry Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates

 

