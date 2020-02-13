'Nitish sey keh din abki baar har ba': Pappu Yadav does a Manoj Tiwari in Madhepura

A file photo of former MP Pappu Yadav

Former Bihar parliamentarian and strongman Rajesh Ranjan, better knows as Pappu Yadav, has warned Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar of the same fate that fell upon the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the just concluded Delhi assembly elections. In the song recited before a huge crowd just a day before Valentine's Day, Pappu Yadav warned Nitish Kumar of defeat in the upcoming state polls.

Singing his thoughts out at a ‘Save the Constitution’ rally in Bihar’s Madhepura on Thursday, Yadav’s commented through his song lyrics that “it was Nitish Kumar’s turn to lose power in Bihar now.”

Former MP Rajesh Ranjan, aka Pappu Yadav, takes potshots at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar through a song at 'Save the Constutution' rally in Madhepura on Thursday. "Ab ki baar, tomhaar baar (Now, it is your turn Nitish)," chimed Yadav

Credit: @indiatvnews reporter Nitish Chandra#Bihar pic.twitter.com/j36q1ZZAgC — Dhairya Maheshwari (@dhairyam14) February 13, 2020

“After the BJP, it’s Nitish’s turn,” he said in his song, addressing mammoth crowds at a rally in the state which is the next state to go to election slated for October later this year.

In the lead-up to the voting for the Delhi assembly election, the songs of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had become a fad cutting across party lines.

However, the workers of the Aam Aadmi Party, after the election results were announced on Feb 11, were seen dancing to tunes of Tiwari’s hit numbers, in several videos that surfaced on social media.