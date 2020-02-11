North West Delhi Region Results LIVE:

North West Delhi Assembly Results LIVE: In Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, a triangular contest among Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress, engaged in a bitterly fought high-octane campaign, will be witnessed in North-West Delhi region. The Aam Aadmi Party is hoping to repeat its stellar performance of the last assembly polls when it won 67 of the 70 seats.

Aam Aadmi Party projected to win the Delhi elections 2020 as it has been getting a lot of vote percentage, according to Exit Polls. In North-West Delhi AAP is likely to get 47 per cent of the vote share, Bharatiya Janata Party may get 34 per cent vote share whereas Congress 10 per cent.

Talking about a number of seats, AAP is likely to get 8 to 10 seats, BJP: 0 to 2 seats and Congress may not bag even win a single seat in North West Delhi.

In Delhi Elections 2020, prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha of the AAP; four former mayors -- Azad Singh, Yogender Chandolia, Ravinder Gupta and Khushi Ram -- of the BJP; and Shivani Chopra, daughter of Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra.

North West Delhi Lok Sabha/ Parliamentary constituency is one of the 7 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Central Delhi region of Delhi in North India.

This constituency is reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled castes. The highly crucial parliamentary constituency of North West Delhi came into existence in 2008 as a part of the implementation of the recommendations of the Delimitation Commission of India constituted in 2002.

The number of assembly constituencies of the North West Delhi parliamentary constituency is 10 assembly segments. North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency comprises the following Delhi Vidhan Sabha segments, such as Narela, Badli, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka, Kirari, Sultan Pur Majra, Nangloi Jat, Nangol Puri, Rohini.