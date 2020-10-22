'Talking nonsense': Nitish Kumar fumes at 'Lalu zindabad' slogans in poll rally

Image Source : FILE/PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar addressing a poll rally

Slogans shouting "Lalu Zindabad" at an election rally on Wednesday seemed to have angered Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. A visibly irate CM could be seen stopping his speech midway to take on those in the crowd shouting pro-Lalu slogans.

"Kya bol rahe ho, kya bol rahe ho, kya bol rahe ho (What are you saying)," a furious Nitish Kumar shouted as he halted his speech midway. The chief minister was canvassing at Derni in Parsa assembly constituency in Saran district for Chandrika Rai, a long-time RJD leader and Lalu Yadav aide who had crossed over to the ruling JD(U) recently.

"Zara hathwa uthao, kahe ko anaap shanaap bol rahe ho (Raise your hand, why are you talking nonsense)," the CM asked in an agitated pitch. After a brief silence, someone from the crowd yelled "chara chor hain sab, chara chor" (fodder chief), in a referrence to Lalu Prasad Yadav who has been convicted in four fodder scam cases.

"Don't do halla (chaos) here. If you don't want to vote for me, then don't...The reason you came here...you will destroy the votes of the man for whom you are here," Nitish admonished the demonstrators.

#WATCH | "If you don't want to vote for us, don't but don't create nuisance. You will do harm to the person for whom you're here," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to a group of people raising slogans during his rally in support of JDU candidate Chandrika Rai in Parsa. #BiharPolls pic.twitter.com/tJ0P1tK2ny — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

Nitish then raked up the issue of alleged misbehaviour with Aishwarya Rai, the estranged wife of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap and Chandrika Rai's daughter. "Those who misbehaved with her would see how dangerous can be the consequence of ill-treating a woman. Look at what kind of ill-treatment was meted out to an educated girl," the chief minister remarked.

Bihar will go to polls in three-phase between October 28 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

