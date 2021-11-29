Sidhu clean bowls Kejriwal over women empowerment, says 'you don't have one woman minister'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu took on AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal on a number of issues including women empowerment, unemployment, and other developmental promises the Delhi chief minister made during poll campaign in Punjab.

Slamming AAP convener Kejriwal, Navjot Sidhu said, "Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others. @ArvindKejriwal Ji you talk of women empowerment, jobs & teachers. However, you don’t have one woman minister in your Cabinet. How many women in Delhi get Rs 1000 despite revenue surplus left by Sheila Dikshit Ji!!"

Kejriwal during one of his recent campaign visits in the poll-bound state promised schemes for promoting women empowerment among other promises.

Exposing the Delhi Chief Minister, Sidhu wrote on Twitter, "Women empowerment means mandatorily engaging women in every step of the electoral process like Congress is doing in Punjab. True leadership is not in giving lollipops of Rs 1000, but investing in their future by providing skills for self-employment & woman entrepreneurs - Punjab Model."

On jobs and unemployment, Sidhu lashed out at Kejriwal and said, "On teachers and jobs, in 2015 there were 12,515 job vacancies of teachers in Delhi, & in 2021 there are 19907 such job vacancies of teachers in Delhi… and you are filling most of the vacant posts by just guest lecturers..."

"In your 2015 manifesto you promised 8 lakh new jobs and 20 new colleges in Delhi, where are the jobs and colleges? On the contrary of your failed guarantees, the unemployment rate of Delhi has increased by almost 5 times in the last 5 years!!"