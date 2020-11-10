Nagaland Bypolls Result: Counting of votes underway in Southern Angami-I, Pungro-Khipre constituencies

Tuesday, November 10, 2020
     
A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place at the two counting centres, the officials said. Central forces and state police have been deployed to thwart any untoward incident, they added.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2020 8:46 IST
Counting of votes polled in the by-elections to two assembly constituencies in Nagaland began as per schedule at 8 am on Tuesday amidst tight security. All COVID-19 regulations are being followed for the counting, the official said.

The by-elections were held in Southern Angami-I and Pungro-Khipre seats on November 3 after the death of sitting legislators Vikho-o Yhoshu and T Torechu respectively. A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place at the two counting centres, the officials said.

Central forces and state police have been deployed to thwart any untoward incident, they added.

