Mohania assembly election result: BJP's Niranjan Ram looks to retain seat in clash with RJD's Sangita Kumari

Mohania assembly election result: The Mohania assembly seat is one of the 243 Legislative assembly seats in Bihar. It falls under the Sasaram Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to retain the Mohania assembly constituency, placing its faith on sitting MLA Niranjan Ram. He is up against Sangita Kumari of the RJD.

Mohania has an electorate of 2,62,868 including 1,38,091 men and 1,24,774 women and 3 third gender voters.

Mohania has witnessed a change of parties every other election. Eight different parties have won seat so far in various assembly elections. The most number of victories has been recorded by the Congress party, between 1962 and 1985. In 2005 and 2010, the JDU clinched the seat before the BJP emerged the last winner in 2015.

In 2015 assembly polls, there were 14 candidates in the fray. Mohania was among the 53 seats won by the BJP. BJP's Niranjan Ram had emerged victorious as defeated Sanjay Kumar of the Congress by a margin of 7,581 votes. About 60,911 people voted for Niranjan Ram while Sanjay Kumar secured 53,330 votes. BSP candidate Ram Raj Ram got 9,921 votes. The BJP bagged 43.32 per cent of the votes and the Congress received 37.93 per cent. The BSP managed just 7.06 per cent. Back in 2010, JDU candidate Chhedi Paswan had won over RJD candidate Niranjan Ram by 2,525 votes. Both of them joined the BJP later. The BSP and JDU won the Mohania assembly twice before 2015.

