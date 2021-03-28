'Poriborton' is coming: Mithun Chakraborty on high voter turnout in Bengal first phase polling

Image Source : PTI Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty during a roadshow in support of party candidate Sonali Murmu, in West Midnapore.

West Bengal Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who recently joined Bharatiya Janata Party, conducted a roadshow in Bengal's Bishnupur region, a day after the first phase of polling concluded. Speaking on the high voter turnout in the first phase, Mithun said it shows that the change is coming.

"The voter turnout recorded yesterday shows that 'poriborton' (change) is coming," Mithun Chakraborty on first phase polling in West Bengal.

Chakraborty had joined the BJP's grand rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on March 7, when he shared the podium with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with many other senior BJP leaders.

ALSO READ | BJP will win 26 of 30 seats in Bengal, 37 of 47 seats in Assam in first phase: Amit Shah

Days after joining the BJP, the actor recently enrolled himself as a voter from Kolkata's Kashipur-Belgachia constituency with an address of his cousin's place. Earlier, Chakraborty was a registered voter in Mumbai.

The BJP has pitted retired Lieutenant General Subrata Saha from Kolkata's Rashbihari constituency, while former Chief Economic Advisor Ashok Lahiri has been fielded from South Dinajpur's Balurghat. Earlier, Lahiri was fielded from Alipurduar in North Bengal, but was replaced following agitation by a section of party workers.

ALSO READ | BJP releases Mamata Banerjee's audio clip, claims Bengal CM sought help from their leader in Nandigram