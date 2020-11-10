Manipur Assembly Bypoll Results: Counting underway in Lilong, Wangjing-Tentha, Saitu, Wangoi constituencies

Image Source : FILE PHOTO FILE

The counting of votes is underway in four assembly constituencies of Manipur amid tight security and COVID-19 safety protocols at counting centres. Counting started at 8 am at Lilong, Wangjing-Tentha, Saitu and Wangoi constituencies.

The by-polls held on November 7 were necessitated after Congress MLAs of these four seats resigned from the assembly and joined the ruling BJP. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has contested in three seats and supported an independent candidate in Lilong. The Congress party has fielded its nominees in all the four constituencies.

In Wangoi seat, the National People's Party (NPP), a partner of the BJP-led ruling coalition in the state, has fielded its candidate against the Congress and the saffron party.

The Congress, which had won a total of 28 seats to emerge as the single largest party in the 60-member Manipur assembly after the 2017 polls, has seen members deserting the party from time to time. The state now has a BJP-led government.

