'Mandate against NDA': RJD to boycott Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony

Image Source : PTI RJD to boycott Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has announced that it will boycott the oath-taking ceremony of Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister of Bihar for a fourth consecutive term. The party has claimed that the mandate was against the NDA which has been changed by a "fraud".

"The RJD boycotts oath-taking ceremony of this puppet government. The mandate is for a change, and against the (ruling) NDA. The peoples verdict has been changed by the rulers order," the party tweeted.

READ MORE: Nitish Kumar to be sworn in as Bihar CM today

"Ask the unemployed, the farmer, the contract worker and teacher as to what they are going through. People are angry with NDAs fraud. We are public representatives and we stand with people," it added.

राजद शपथ ग्रहण का बायकॉट करती है। बदलाव का जनादेश NDA के विरुद्ध है। जनादेश को 'शासनादेश' से बदल दिया गया। बिहार के बेरोजगारों,किसानो,संविदाकर्मियों, नियोजित शिक्षकों से पूछे कि उनपर क्या गुजर रही है।NDA के फर्ज़ीवाड़े से जनता आक्रोशित है। हम जनप्रतिनिधि है और जनता के साथ खड़े है — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 16, 2020

Nitish along with 13 ministers will take oath on Monday evening at the Raj Bhawan in Patna. This will be the Nitish's fourth consecutive term as the Chief Minister of Bihar. He will take oath as the Bihar CM for a record seventh time in a row.

The RJD emerged as the single largest party in with 75 seats. But the grand alliance fell short of the majority by 12 seats. The Congress won 19 seats while the Left parties pocketed 16 seats.

READ MORE: 13 Ministers to take oath along with Nitish Kumar

The NDA in Bihar won 125 seats. While the BJP won 74 seats, the JDU secured 43 seats. Other partners HAM and VIP won four seats each.

The RJD claimed the state is getting a "helpless government by the two helpless parties".