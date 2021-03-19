Don't want to see Modi's face, says Mamata; she's speaking against 'Bharat Mata', Suvendu responds

Image Source : ANI We don't want to see Modi's face, said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during a public rally in East Midnapore.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday once again upped the ante against the BJP saying they don't want to see Modi's face while addressing a poll rally in East Midnapore.

"Bid farewell to BJP, we don't want BJP. We don't want to see Modi's face. We don't want riots, looters, Duryodhan, Dushasana, Mir Jafar," Banerjee said in East Midnapore.

Hitting back at the Bengal Chief Minister, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari said, "You'll have to take PM Modi's vaccine against COVID. He's elected PM. Speaking against him is speaking against democracy. Speaking against him is speaking against Bharat Mata. Pakistan & Bangladesh don't have a vaccine so you'll have to take PM Modi's vaccine."

ALSO READ | TMC created new breed of Maoists to loot public money: PM Modi at Purulia rally

Earlier on Thursday, countering Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress' popular slogan "Khela Hobe", Prime Minister Narendra Modi trained guns at didi countering her with politics of developments, instead of unabated violence.

"Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe....Khela shesh hobe, Didi ar vikas aarambho hobe, (Didi says there will be a game but BJP says there will be employment generation, development and education. Didi's match will come to an end and the process of development will start in Bengal)," Modi said at an election rally in Purulia.

Modi also took a dig at the issues like drinking water crisis, rampant corruption and violence across the state by the ruling Trinamool Congress in the past 10-years.

"People of Bengal want an answer from Mamata Didi. This government has robbed people of its rights in the name of appeasement. It has neglected the issues of Other Backward Class (OBC) communities. The state government has also encouraged coal and sand mafias in running syndicate raj across Bengal," he said.

Optimistic about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s electoral win, he said that the people of Bengal would resist the misrule of Trinamool in the forthcoming state assembly polls this time.

ALSO READ | Mamata Banerjee releases TMC's manifesto for Bengal polls 2021, promises 5 lakh jobs in a year