'Will return for campaigning in 2-3 days': Mamata releases video from hospital, urges TMC workers for calm

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB TWITTER @AITCOFFICIAL Mamata Banerjee claimed that she was pushed by 4-5 people when she was campaigning in Nandigram.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday released a video from hospital urging Trinamool Congress workers to maintain calm while she recovers from injuries sustained during campaigning in Nandigram.

In a video posted on Trinamool Congress' official Twitter handle, Mamata could be seen lying on the bed with her left leg in cast.

"I have injuries in my leg and pain in chest and head. I hope to get back to campaigning in 2-3 days. I may have to use wheelchair for some days," the Trinamool Congress chief said.

"I appeal to all party workers to maintain peace and calm," she added.

Mamata was scheduled to release TMC's manifesto today at her Kalighat residence. However, the event has now been cancelled.

"The manifesto release has been postponed for the time being. It will be released after Mamata Banerjee gets well and is back home. Although our manifesto is ready, there is no question of releasing it without her," news agency PTI quoted a senior TMC leader, as saying.

Mamata was admitted to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital on Wednesday night after she sustained injuries in Nandigram during a roadshow. The Bengal CM had claimed that she was pushed by 4-5 unidentified people.

A medical bulletin released Thursday morning stated her condition to be stable. The doctors were planning to conduct a series of medical tests, including a CT scan, to ascertain the degree of her injury, reports said.

Preliminary medical tests conducted on Banerjee late on Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in her right shoulder, forearm and neck.