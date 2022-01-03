Maharashtra's MVA alliance formula in Goa too? Here's what Sanjay Raut said

Follow us on Image Source : @RAUTSANJAY61 Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut discusses 2022 Goa assembly polls with Congress leaders

Highlights Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met Congress leaders to discuss Goa election strategy.

Raut hinted at a possible 'Mahavikas Aghadi' (MVA) like alliance with Congress.

The Shiv Sena leader is currently on a four-day visit to the poll-bound state.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday hinted at a possible 'Mahavikas Aghadi' (MVA) like alliance with Congress ahead of crucial assembly elections in Goa in 2022 after he held discussions with Congress leaders on the strategy for the polls.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Raut tweeted, "In Goa today, discussions were held with the leading leaders of the Congress regarding the forthcoming Assembly elections. Dinesh Gundu Rao, Digambar Kamat and Girish Chodankar as well as my colleague Jeevan Kamat Jitesh Kamat were present. Is it possible to experiment with 'Mahavikas Aghadi' like Maharashtra in Goa? This was discussed."

The Shiv Sena will try to replicate Maharashtra's "successful" Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance formula for the upcoming Goa polls, he had earlier said before meeting the Congress leaders. He is currently on a four-day visit to the poll-bound state.

"Definitely Shiv Sena will fight some seats in Goa and we are trying to make an alliance. Tomorrow we will be speaking to Congress leaders, NCP leaders and we will try to make a new alliance," Raut told reporters after his arrival at Goa's Dabolim international airport.

"It is a successful formula in Maharashtra, we will use it in Goa," Raut also said, adding that the seat sharing modules would be discussed in his meetings with state Congress and NCP leaders beginning on Tuesday.

