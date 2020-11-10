Tuesday, November 10, 2020
     
Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Results: Full List of winners

Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Results: The counting began at 8 am in 19 districts where the by-elections were held on November 9. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needs to win at least eight of the 28 seats to secure a simple majority in the 230-member assembly with an effective strength of 229. 

New Delhi Published on: November 10, 2020 10:08 IST
Image Source : PTI

FILE

Madhya Pradesh By election Results: The counting is underway in assembly bypolls to 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh. With the fate of Shivraj Singh government hanging in balance, the results will be an indication of the effect of the Jyotiraditya Scindia factor in the changed political scenario in the state. The counting began at 8 am in 19 districts where the by-elections were held on November 9. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) needs to win at least eight of the 28 seats to secure a simple majority in the 230-member assembly with an effective strength of 229. 

Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Results: Full List of Winners (Will be updated as soon as results are announced)

SUMAOLI
 
MORENA
 
DIMANI
 
AMBAH
 
MEHGAON
 
GOHAD
 
GWALIOR
 
GWALIOR EAST
 
DABRA
 
BHANDER
 
KARERA
 
POHARI
 
BAMORI
 
ASHOK NAGAR
 
MUNGAOLI
 
SURKHI
 
MALHARA
 
ANUPPUR
 
SANCHI
 
BIAORA
 
AGAR
 
HATPIPLIYA
 
MANDHATA
 
NEPANAGAR
 
BADNAWAR
 
SANWER
 
SUWASRA
 
JAURA

