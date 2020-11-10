Madhepura Assembly Election Result: Pappu Yadav to take on JDU's Nikhil Mandal, RJD's Chandra Shekhar

Image Source : INDIA TV Madhepura election result: Pappu Yadav to take on JDU's Nikhil Mandal, RJD's Chandra Shekhar

Madhepura Assembly Election Result 2020: Madhepura is one of the 243 legislative assembly seats in Bihar. The Madhepura constituency comprises of Madhepura district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Ghamharia, Ghailadh, Madhera; Gram Panchayats Belo, Nadhu, Jitapur, Bhatkhora, Tamot Parsa and Parwa Navtok of Murliganj Community Development Block. The JDU has fielded Nikhil Mandal, the grandson of former chief minister and chairman of Mandal Commission recommendations report on job reservations, BP Mandal. RJD's Chandra Shekhar is defending the seat from the grand alliance. Prominent politician from Bihar Pappu Yadav is contesting as a candidate of the Jan Adhikar Party - Loktantrik (JAP-L). A known Yadav face, Pappu Yadav could be a direct threat to JDU and RJD candidates.

Click here for Bihar Election Result LIVE coverage

Yadav is also the chief ministerial face of the newly-formed Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA). He has always been critical of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In his manifesto, he has promised to make Bihar a corruption-free state in six months. Be it a murder case conviction or fighting the bigwigs, the 52-year-old has travelled across the political landscape in Bihar. Back in 2015, Chandra Shekhar had defeated BJP's Vijay Kumar by 37,642 votes. However, the RJD had lost all parliamentary seats in Madhepura in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. So it won't be a cakewalk. According to the 2019 voter list, the assembly seat had a total number of 3,19,658 voters in Madhepura constituency.

LIVE UPDATES

8.00 am: Counting begins for 243 legislative assembly seats in Bihar. Who will win in Madhepura?

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage