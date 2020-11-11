'LJP showed courage', didn't stoop low for power': Chirag Paswan's assessment of Bihar verdict

Image Source : PTI Chirag Paswan said that LJP's gain inthe Bihar Assembly election will help the party in the future.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday welcomed the people's verdict in Bihar and asserted that he was proud that his party did not bend down for power. Interestingly, the Paswan said that he wants the BJP to strengthen itself more in the state.

Chirag said that all LJP candidates fought gloriously on their own without any alliance. He noted that the party's vote share has increased and will perform better in 2025. He said that the party had gone to the polls with the resolve of 'Bihar first Bihari first' and it has been strengthened on the ground.

"Happy that Bihar gave love to LJP, around 25 Lakh voters trusted 'Bihar First, Bihari First' and we secured 6% votes while contesting alone," he told reporters a day after the result of Bihar Assembly elections was declared.

"We were called 'pichhlaggu party' that can do something only with other's support. We showed courage," the LJP president added.

The Jamui MP said that the gain is bound to benefit the party in the future.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chirag described the polls results as a "victory" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "the people have shown their trust in him".

The LJP has won just one seat of the 149 it contested in the Assembly elections. It emerged as a vote cutter party for the JDU on 37 seats. The LJP received 5.68 per cent of votes.

