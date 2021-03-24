Image Source : ANI Union Minister Prakash Javadekar releases NDA's poll manifesto for Kerala assembly election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released poll manifesto of the BJP-led NDA. The document was made public by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in Thiruvananthpuram today. He said the BJP manifesto is progressive, dynamic and development oriented and Kerala was awaiting such a manifesto.

An array of promises from legislations for Sabarimala and against "Love Jihad", employment for at least one person from each family and free laptop to high school students, among others, have been listed in the poll manifesto of the BJP-led NDA.

"As to the key points, the manifesto guarantees employment to at least one from each family, terrorism free Kerala, hunger free Kerala, Sabarimala legislation (to protect the traditions of the hill shrine), free laptop to high school students, Love jihad legislation," Javadekar said.

He said the landless SC/ST community members will get five acres for agriculture purposes. The manifesto also promised six cooking gas cylinders free to all BPL families.

READ MORE: Assam: BJP manifesto promises 'corrected' NRC, Rs 3,000 allowance to 30 lakh families