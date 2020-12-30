Karnataka Gram Panchayat election 2020 results: Counting of votes begins

Karnataka Gram Panchayat Election Results 2020 Live Updates: The results of the just-concluded Gram Panchayat elections in Karnataka will be declared on Wednesday. Elections were announced for a total of 91,339 seats in 5,728 Gram Panchayats of 226 talukas in the state, out of which candidates have been elected unopposed for 8,074 seats. Elections were held for 43,238 seats in the first phase on December 22, while voting took place for 39,378 seats in the second phase on December 27. A total of 2,22,814 candidates were in the fray.

As ballot papers were used in polls other than in Bidar district where EVMs were used, the announcement of results may get delayed, according to poll officials.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had exhorted confidence that the ruling BJP supported candidates are likely to win a majority of the seats. “According to my information, it is certain that 85-90 per cent BJP supported candidates will get elected in Gram Panchayat polls,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.