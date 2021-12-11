'Jinnah is theirs, 'ganna' is ours': Nadda slams Opposition ahead of elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI In an apparent jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Nadda said the leader had termed the coronavirus vaccine as "Modi’s vaccine". "Today, I ask him how was Modi's vaccine," he said. "Soon, your ‘lal topi’ (red cap) will turn saffron," he said referring to the SP.

BJP's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday slammed the opposition in Uttar Pradesh and said that his party made record payment to sugarcane farmers. He said, "Jinnah is theirs and ‘ganna’ is ours".

Attacking the Opposition, he claimed that 20 sugar mills were closed during the BSP regime while 11 stopped operations under the previous Samajwadi Party government.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav triggered a controversy when he mentioned Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a speech, along with Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing his party workers in Meerut, Nadda said the Yogi Adityanath-led state government made a record payment to sugarcane farmers.

"Sugarcane is ours and Jinnah is theirs. We will win by contesting on sugarcane and expose their Jinnah mentality," he said referring to the Assembly elections early next year.

The BJP president said the Swaminathan Commission had recommended that farmers should get one-and-a-half times the production cost but previous Congress government did not do it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave it to farmers, he claimed.

He said earlier farmers used to be "lathicharged" for urea and yet they did not get it. Due to measures taken by the PM, its is easily available to farmers, he claimed. He also praised the PM for scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and abolishing the practice of “triple talaq”.

The BJP president credited the PM with saving people’s lives during the coronavirus pandemic, saying even the country like the USA could not decide "whether to save lives or survive the recession".

In an apparent jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Nadda said the leader had termed the coronavirus vaccine as "Modi’s vaccine". "Today, I ask him how was Modi's vaccine," he said. "Soon, your ‘lal topi’ (red cap) will turn saffron," he said referring to the SP.

(with PTI inputs)