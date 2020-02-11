Jangpura Assembly Constituency Result Live:

Jangpura Assembly Constituency Result Live: Jangpura assembly constituency, a part of South East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, is one of the seventy assembly constituencies of Delhi in northern India. Jangpura constituency is a mixture of upper-middle-class and lower class localities.

In 2020, Jangpura will witness a three-way fight. Aam Aadmi Party has again fielded Praveen Kumar against Sardar Impreet Singh Bakshi of Bharatiya Janata Party and Tarvinder Singh Marwah of Congress.

Delhi Election Results 2020 | Jangpura Constituency Result Live updates:

Jangpura Constituency:

In 2015, Praveen Kumar from AAP won this seat bagging 43,927 votes and beating Maninder Singh Dhir from BJP.

INC has won this constituency six times out of the nine Delhi elections. Whereas AAP has won this constituency two times and JNP has won one time.

Jangpura is considered a Sikh and Punjabi dominated area, a large number of whom migrated from Rawalpindi in present-day Pakistan. There are about 91,067 eligible voters in this constituency.