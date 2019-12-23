Jamshedpur Constituencies Result 2019: Saryu roy takes lead against CM Raghubar Das in Jamshedpur East

Jamshedpur Constituencies Result 2019: Raghubar Das takes early lead against Saryu Rai in Jamshedpur East

Jamshedpur Constituencies Result 2019 Live Update: Watch live updates as early trends come in from the Jamshedpur constituencies in Jharkhand.

09:29 am: Saryu Roy regains lead as Raghubar Das is trailing in a close fight.

08:34 am: Incumbent CM Raghubar Das has taken an early lead against former ally Saryu Rai. As per early trends, Raghubar Das is leading by 540 votes.

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 were held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

Coalition Parties Number of candidates UPA (81) Congress 31 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 43 Rashtriya Janata Dal 7 NDA

(NA) Bharatiya Janata Party 79 All Jharkhand Students Union 52 Jharkhand Vikas Morcha 81

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2014 Result

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.