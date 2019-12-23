Jamshedpur Constituencies Result 2019: Saryu roy takes lead against CM Raghubar Das in Jamshedpur East

Monday, December 23, 2019
     
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
Jamshedpur Constituencies Result 2019 Live Updates: Watch live updates as early trends start coming in from constituencies in Jamshedpur.

India TV News Desk
Jamshedpur Updated on: December 23, 2019 9:31 IST
Jamshedpur Constituencies Result 2019 Live Update: Watch live updates as early trends come in from the Jamshedpur constituencies in Jharkhand. 

09:29 am: Saryu Roy regains lead as Raghubar Das is trailing in a close fight. 

08:34 am: Incumbent CM Raghubar Das has taken an early lead against former ally Saryu Rai. As per early trends, Raghubar Das is leading by 540 votes. 

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 were held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

Coalition

Parties

Number of candidates

UPA

(81)

  

Congress

31
 

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

43
 

Rashtriya Janata Dal

7

NDA
(NA)

  

Bharatiya Janata Party

79
 

All Jharkhand Students Union

52
 

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha

81

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2014 Result

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies  AJSU party (5)  and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.

Party Flag or symbol Seats on Vote percentage
Bharatiya Janata Party   37 31.26%
All Jharkhand Students Union Banana 5 3.68%
JVM(P) MLA's joined BJP (11 feb 2015)   6  
Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Comb 8-6=2 9.99%
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Indian Election Symbol Bow And Arrow.png 19 20.43%
Congress Flag of the Indian National Congress.svg 6 10.46%
Bahujan Samaj Party
Elephant Bahujan Samaj Party.svg
 1 1.82%
CPI(M)
South Asian Communist Banner.svg
 1 1.52%
Jharkhand Party   1 1.11%
Marxist Co-ordination Committee   1 1.02%
Jai Bharat Samanta Party   1 0.79%
Navjawan Sangharsh Morcha   1 0.49%
Left Parties   0 1.66%
Nominated   1  
 

