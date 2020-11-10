Image Source : INDIA TV Jagdishpur Constituency 2020 Result: Ram Vishun Singh of RJD Vs Shushumlata of JD (U)

Jagdishpur is one of the 243 Bihar Legislative Assembly Constituencies that fall in Bhojpur district. People of Jagdishpur voted for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on October 28. In Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Ram Vishun Singh of RJD, Shushumlata of JD (U) and Sribhagwan Singh Kushwaha pf LJP will contest the polls from Jagdishpur Assembly constituency.

8:00 am | Counting of votes for 243-member Bihar Assembly Election 2020

Bihar Election 2015:

In 2015 Bihar elections, Jagdishpur constituency had 22 candidates in the fray. However, Ram Vishun Singh of RJD won in this seat defeating BLSP's candidate by a margin of 10195 votes, beating the BLSP candidate by a margin of 10195 votes. Ram Vishun Singh polled 144930 which was 33.82% of the total votes polled.

In 2015, Rashtriya Janata Dal got 80 seats while Janata Dal (United ) managed to win 71 Bharatiya Janata Party won 53 seats and Congress won 27 seats.

