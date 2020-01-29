India TV Chunav Manch: CAA, Shaheen Bagh take centrestage as leaders battle it out

Image Source : INDIA TV (From left) SDPI's Tasleem Rehmani, BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain and Congress' Rashid Alvi during India TV's Chunav Manch.

Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and Shaheen Bagh protests took centrestage on India TV Chunav Manch as leaders from BJP, Congress and SDPI traded barbs and sought to put forward their persepective in front of voters in the country and especially those in Delhi. On the panel were BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, Congress leader Rashid Alvi and SDPI candidate (Okhla) Tasleem Rehmani

"Why did BJP bring CAA?" asks Rashid Alvi

Congress leader Rashid Alvi suggested that insistence on Citizenship (Amendment) Act wasn't necessary as they were other pressing issues in front of the nation. He mentioned weakening economy and rising unemployment to prove his point.

"BJP like to play hate politics," Alvi noted. He alleged that whenever BJP wants a "distraction" it starts speaking about Pakistan.

"When a Muslim is facing hardships, he remembers Allah. When a Hindu faces hardships, he remmbers God. And when BJP are caught in a corner, they remember Pakistan," sai Alvi.

"I take Allah's name even when I am not in any trouble," said Shahnawaz Hussain. He alleged that it was not BJP, but Congress who was misleading Muslims on CAA. He accused Congress leaders of instigating riots.

Shaheen Bagh

BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain repeated his charge that Congress was behind the scenes when the issue of Shaheen Bagh cropped up during the debate. Alvi denied the charge

"Let's for a moment say that Shaeen Bagh protesters are protesting without any reason. But did ant BJP leader go to meet protesters just to hear what they have to say?" asked Rashid Alvi.

"So did Sonia Gandhi go and visit them?" retorted Hussain. He asked why Rahul Gandhi was not in Delhi just when assembly elections are around the corner.

Rashid Alvi tried to corner Hussain by reminding him many statements made by BJP leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah but Hussain said that they were aimed at Pakistan.

BJP leaders mislead people: SDPI's Tasleem Rehmani

SDPI's Tasleem Rehmani had some very strong words for the BJP. He said that BJP leaders don't speak the truth and if they can't, they openly spread falsehoods. The charge was strongly refuted by Shahnawasz Hussain.

