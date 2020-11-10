Imamganj Assembly Election Result 2020: HAM's Jitan Ram Manjhi hopes for re-election

Image Source : INDIA TV Imamganj Assembly Election Result 2020

Imamganj Assembly Election Result 2020: Imamganj assembly seat falls in Bihar's Gaya district. The key contest here is between Hindustani Awam Morcha's Jitan Ram Manjhi, RJD's Uday Narayan Choudhary and LJP's Shobha Sinha. Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM is contesting Bihar Election 2020 in alliance with the JDU and BJP. This year, Manjhi's challenge would be to secure his re-election against RJD's Uday Narayan Choudhary and LJP's Shobha Sinha.

The polling in Imamganj took place in the first phase of Bihar Election on October 28.

Imamganj Constituency Result 2015

In 2015, HAM (Secular) Jitan Ram Manjhi won the seat with a margin of 19.6 per cent securing over 79000 votes against JD(U) candidate Uday Narain Choudhary.

Bihar Assembly Election for 243 Assembly seats were held in three phases - for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

