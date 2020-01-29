If Kejriwal stands with all Muslims, I stand with all Hindus: Parvesh Verma at Chunav Manch

BJP Member of Parliament Parvesh Verma slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of playing divisive politics on the basis of religion. Speaking at India TV's mega conclave Chunav Manch, Parvesh said, "If Kejriwal stands with all Muslims, I stand with all Hindus."

He further added, "I challenge Kejriwal to go to the Shaheen Bagh protest and tell them he is not with them."

Criticising the Delhi CM, Verma said, "I never called kejriwal a terrorist. I called him natwarlal because he is a serial liar. Kejriwal is a seperatist."

Speaking on the matter of Kashmiri Pandits Verma resorted to harsh words for the local Muslim community once again. "Those who killed kashmiri pandits and raped their women were not terrorists but local muslim citizens," he said.

He cleared the air around his stand on removing religious worship places from government land. Verma said that he is not in favour of having any religions place of worship on government land be it a Hindu religious place or a Muslim religious place.

"All the Masjids and Kabristans built on government land should be removed. I am only talking about those built in the last 20 years, not about those who have existed since the pre independent era. This stands for all religious places of worships even Hindu temples. I have not yet heard of a Hindu temple existing on a government land," Verma said.

Heaping praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Verma said, "If in 1980, PM Modi would have been in office and Amit shah would have been Home Minister no body would have dared to touch kashmiri pandits, no body would have touched the sikhs. Today Modi is there that is why these people are safe, Modi is here that is why Ram Mandir is being built."