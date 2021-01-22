Image Source : PTI (FILE) Himachal Pradesh Panchayat Samiti, Zila Parishad election 2021 results to be declared today

Counting of votes for members of the panchayat samitis and zila parishads in Himachal Pradesh will take place on Friday.

Nearly 81 per cent turnout was recorded in the third and final phase of the panchayat elections on Thursday. The highest 94 per cent polling was registered in Lodhi Majra panchayat of the Nalagarh development block in Solan. A total of 1,137 gram panchayats had gone to the polls in the final round of the three-phase panchayat elections.

The candidates are contesting these elections as independents and not on party symbols. The counting of votes for ward members, deputy village heads and village heads started soon after the completion of voting. According to the state Election Commission, the election process will be completed by January 23.

In the first phase of the elections, 1,227 panchayats had gone to the polls. In the second phase on Tuesday, the polling took place in 1,208 panchayats. The state has 3,615 gram panchayats, of which polling will be held for 3,583, except 32 in Keylong of Lahaul-Spiti district.