Image Source : GOOGLE Haryana municipal election 2020: Full list of winners

The counting of votes for municipal elections in Haryana is currently underway. The ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and the Congress are locked in a straight contest.

Polling took place on December 27 for the seats of the mayor and members of the wards of the municipal corporations of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonepat, and president and members of the municipal council of Rewari and the municipal committees of Sampla (Rohtak), Dharuhera (Rewari) and Uklana (Hisar).

These are the first elections in the state after the BJP-JJP alliance came to power in the state in October 2019.

Haryana municipal election results 2020: List of winners

Panchkula: BJP candidate Harinder Malik wins from ward number 8

Panchkula: BJP nominee Suresh Kumar Verma wins from ward number 2

Sonipat mayoral poll: Congress' Nikhil Madaan wins

Ambala mayoral poll: Shakti Rani Sharma defeats BJP's Vandana Sharma

Rewari MC polls: BJP's Poonam Yadav wins

Ambala MC polls: Former Congress leader and Union minister Venod Sharma's wife wins

Dharuhera MC polls: JJP of Dushyant Chautala loses. Independent candidate wins from here