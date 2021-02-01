Image Source : PTI Gujarat local body polls: Congress releases first list of 142 candidates

The Congress on Monday released its first list of 142 candidates for various wards in five municipal corporations, except Ahmedabad, for the local body

polls scheduled to be held in two phases later this month. The list contains the names for different wards in Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar Municipal Corporations.

Among the 142 candidates, the Congress has declared the names of 52 contestants for Surat civic body, 20 for Vadodara, 22 for Rajkot, 27 for Jamnagar, and 21 for Bhavnagar civic bodies.

The BJP has not yet declared its list of candidates for the polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come up with four lists of hundreds of candidates for the upcoming local body polls, where it is contesting for the first time on all the seats.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had earlier announced to contest the upcoming elections to local bodies in Gujarat on select seats, which would be its maiden foray into the state politics.

The local body elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on February 21 and 28.

Elections to six municipal corporations will be held on February 21 and that for municipalities, district panchayats and taluka panchayats on February 28.

Results will be declared on February 23 for the first phase and on March 2 for the second phase.