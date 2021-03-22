Image Source : PTI (FILE)/INDIA TV Goa Municipal Elections 2021 Results LIVE: Stage set for counting of votes today

Goa municipal election 2021 result LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for Goa municipal election will take place on Monday. Polling took place on Saturday in six municipal councils, the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP), a Zilla panchayat, and 22 panchayat wards. According to the state Election Commission, a total voter turnout of 82.59 per cent was recorded.

The six municipal councils are Canacona, Curchorem-Cacora, Bicholim, Cuncolim, Valpoi and Pernem. The CCP recorded the lowest voter turnout at 70.19 per cent. The Pernem municipal council recorded highest polling at 91.02 per cent. Curchorem-Cacora, Bicholim, Cuncolim and Valpoi councils recorded 80.24 per cent, 87.96 per cent, 76.35 and 85.50 per cent polling, respectively. Polling to 30 wards for the Corporation of City of Panaji, bypolls in Zilla Panchayat constituency of Navelim and 22 panchayat wards were held simultaneously.

In the Zilla Panchayats elections held in December 2020, the ruling BJP won 32 out of 49 seats while the opposition Congress bagged just four seats.

Goa municipal election results: Counting of votes for six municipal councils, 30 wards of the Corporation of City of Panaji, a Zilla panchayat, and 22 panchayat wards in will take place today amid tight security. The state Election Commission said that it has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the exercise.