Goa BJP leader Alina Saldanha, MLA from Cortalim, joins AAP

Image Source : @ARVINDKEJRIWAL Goa BJP MLA from Cortalim joins Aam Aadmi Party.

In a setback for the BJP, party MLA from Cortalim, Alina Saldanha on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), party convenor Arvind Kejriwal informed on Twitter.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "I am happy to welcome Alina Saldanha, sitting BJP MLA from Cortalim to Aam Aadmi Party. Together, we will take forward the legacy of Late Shri Matanhy Saldanha and steer Goa to a path of prosperity and corruption-free governance."

Earlier today, Congress announced its first list of candidates for next year's polls. The party released the list of 8 candidates including the Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat who will contest from Margao seat.

