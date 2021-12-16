Thursday, December 16, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Goa BJP leader Alina Saldanha, MLA from Cortalim, joins AAP

Goa BJP leader Alina Saldanha, MLA from Cortalim, joins AAP

In a setback for the BJP, party MLA from Cortalim, Alina Saldanha on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), party convenor Arvind Kejriwal informed on Twitter.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 16, 2021 22:06 IST
Goa BJP MLA from Cortalim joins Aam Aadmi Party.
Image Source : @ARVINDKEJRIWAL

Goa BJP MLA from Cortalim joins Aam Aadmi Party.

In a setback for the BJP, party MLA from Cortalim, Alina Saldanha on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), party convenor Arvind Kejriwal informed on Twitter.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "I am happy to welcome Alina Saldanha, sitting BJP MLA from Cortalim to Aam Aadmi Party. Together, we will take forward the legacy of Late Shri Matanhy Saldanha and steer Goa to a path of prosperity and corruption-free governance."

Earlier today, Congress announced its first list of candidates for next year's polls. The party released the list of 8 candidates including the Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat who will contest from Margao seat.

ALSO READGoa Assembly Elections 2022: Congress releases first list of 8 candidates

ALSO READ | Akhilesh, Shivpal bury differences after 4 years to put up united front against BJP in UP Polls

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News