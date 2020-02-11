Gandhi Nagar Constituency Result Live

Gandhi Nagar Constituency Live: The Gandhi Nagar Assembly Constituency of National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT) state. Gandhi Nagar, under East Delhi, is one of the most congested colonies with a population of around 3.5 lakh. The term of Delhi Legislative Assembly 2015 ends on 22 February 2020.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the Gandhi Nagar constituency are Naveen Choudhary (Deepu) of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Anil Kumar Bajpai of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Indian National Congress.

Gandhi Nagar Constituency Result Live updates:

Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Gandhi Nagar has one of the highest numbers of Muslim residents at 22 per cent of the total population. Gandhi Nagar constituency is currently held by Anil Kumar Bajpai of AAP. He beat Jitender of BJP. Anil Kumar Bajpai got 45.24 per cent of the votes. Bajpai got 45.24 per cent of the votes in 2015.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, Gandhi Nagar had seen 66.72 per cent voting. Of the constituency’s 168799 registered voters, 112631 exercised their right to franchise. Among those who voted, 64890 were male, 47516 female, and 0 from the third gender.