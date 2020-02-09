FIR registered against brother of AAP minister for smuggling of alcohol before Delhi Elections (Representational)

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Harish Gahlot charging him with smuggling of alcohol. Harish, who is the brother of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Kailash Gahlot, was allegedly smuggling alcohol inside Delhi before the polling of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 on Saturday, February 8.

The Excise department reportedly seized a pickup truck full of alcohol on February 6, 2 days prior to the polling in the elections for the 70 Delhi constituencies. Investigations revealed alcohol was being supplied on the directions of brother Kailash who is both the AAP candidate from the Najafgarh constituency in Delhi and also the sitting MLA from the constituency. Gahlot is also the Transport & Environment minister of Delhi.

An FIR was filed against Harish Gahlot on February 7. Liquor was reportedly supplied by Haryana Barron Balbir Mann. Balbir is the owner of L1 liquor shop in Gurgaon.

IndiaTVnews.com tried to contact the AAP MLA for a response but have not been able to reach him. The response will be updated as and when it is received.

