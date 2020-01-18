Exclusive: RTI replies show that Arvind Kejriwal hasn't delivered on major poll promises, even lied on some

A file photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

A series of Right to Information (RTI) replies seeking an update into some of the major promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the time of last assembly elections in 2015 has revealed that the party has failed to fulfil its campaign pledges on the fronts of education, transport, healthcare and rehabilitation of residents of jhuggi jhopri (JJ) cluster.

In fact, the RTI replies have also revealed a massive fraud committed on the residents of JJ residents, who have been awarded survey completion certificates, despite the nodal authority, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), categorically stating in an RTI reply last year that no survey had taken place. In its poll manifesto, AAP had promised that it would sanction the building of homes to JJ residents at the same site where they had been living, after carrying out a citywide survey.

The RTI applications were filed by a New Delhi-based RTI activist Tejpal Singh over 2019.

Here’s what the RTI replies have revealed. The copies of the replies have been embedded for our readers:

Fake survey certificates distributed to JJ cluster residents

It has been learnt through Right to Information that the government didn’t start any construction to rehabilitate residents of 3,00,000 JJ cluster between February 1, 2015, and September 30, 2019.

Curiously, while the Delhi government this year awarded survey completion certificates to residents of JJ clusters, the RTI has revealed that no such survey had taken place during the said dates. One of the survey completion certificates, presented to a JJ dweller and seen by India TV News, states July 22, 2019, as the date of the survey.

“No survey had been carried out in any JJ cluster between February 1, 2015, and September 30, 2019,” said an RTI reply, dated Nov 21, 2019, from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

Healthcare

RTI replies have shown that the government is severely lagging in its campaign pledge of creating 900 primary health centres and adding 30,000 beds to Delhi government-run hospitals.

Further, another RTI reply reveals that no new hospital was commissioned or built between April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2019.

“No new hospital has been commissioned between April 2015 and March 31, 2019,” said an RTI reply, dated July 3, 2019, from the Directorate of Health Services, Government of Delhi.

Lesser DTC buses plying on the roads of Delhi than in 2015

As far as DTC buses are concerned, their number has gone down between 2015 and 2019. According to an RTI reply, 4,705 buses plied on the roads of Delhi on April 1, 2015, compared to 3,796 buses that were revealed to be operating on the roads of Delhi on August 31, 2019.

The information was revealed in an RTI reply dated Dec 3, 2019, signed by an official from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

In their manifesto, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised that they would be buying 5,000 new buses.

More government teachers’ posts lying vacant under Kejriwal

While Aam Aadmi Party had promised to construct 500 new schools, only one school had been approved for construction between April 1, 2015, and August 31, 2019.

Another RTI reply has further revealed that Delhi’s government schools had 6,004 teachers less on September 30, 2019, when compared to the number of teachers employed on April 1, 2015.

While 9,598 teacher posts were lying vacant on February 1, 2015, 15,702 posts were found to be vacant as of September 30, 2019.

RTI activist Tejpal Singh, who filed these RTI applications, says that it is important that the truth about Kejriwal comes out before the voters of Delhi ahead of the February 8 vote. “Kejriwal has lied to Delhi’s residents. It is important that he is made accountable,” he says.

