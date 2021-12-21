Follow us on Image Source : ANI Centre's decision to raise girl's marriage age to 21: '...Only some are troubled by this decision'

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, mainly the Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said women are happy with the government's decision to raise the marriage age to 21 but some are troubled by this decision. Some Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs made adverse comments on the issue recently. Addressing a rally in Prayagraj, he also said that 25 lakh of the 30 lakh houses given under Prime Minister Awas Yojana are registered in the name of women in Uttar Pradesh.

"Union Cabinet has taken a decision to increase the age of marriage of women from 18 yrs to 21 yrs. We're making efforts to make this happen as the women want that they should get time to pursue their studies, to get equal opportunities. But some are troubled by this decision," PM Modi said.

In an apparent dig at the SP's rule in the state, the prime minister said, "Five years ago the mafia ruled the roost on the roads of Uttar Pradesh. The worst sufferer were our sisters and daughters. It was difficult for them to move out on roads and go to schools and colleges. But Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has put these hooligans in their right place," he said.

Hailing the Adityanath government, the prime minister said, "In Uttar Pradesh now there is security, rights and opportunities (for women). I am confident that with the blessings of our mothers and sisters, no one will push the state back to darkness again. Come let's take an oath from this pious land of Prayagraj that Uttar Pradesh will progress."

Modi was speaking after participating in a programme where he transferred Rs 1,000 crore to the bank accounts of self help groups to benefit around 16 lakh women.

(With PTI inputs)

