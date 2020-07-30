Thursday, July 30, 2020
     
By-elections for vacant Rajya Sabha seats in UP, Kerala on August 24: ECI

The by-elections for two vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala will be held on August 24, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Thursday.

New Delhi Updated on: July 30, 2020 14:46 IST
By-elections for vacant Rajya Sabha seats in UP, Kerala on August 24: ECI

The by-elections for two vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala will be held on August 24, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Thursday. 

"There are two casual vacancies in the Rajya Sabha, one each from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala. The seats got vacated due to the deaths of former MPs Beni Prasad Verma and MP Veerendra Kumar," the ECI said in a press note.

"The Commission has decided to hold by-elections to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala to fill up the said vacancies," it added.

The Election Commission of India has also directed the Chief Secretaries concerned to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections. 

