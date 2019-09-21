EC to announce poll dates for Maharashtra, Haryana at 12 noon today

The Election Commission is set to announce dates of assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana on Saturday at 12 noon.
The poll panel has convened a press conference this noon.
While the term of 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9, that of the 90-member Haryana assembly expires on November 2.
ALSO READ | EC to announce dates for Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections at noon | Live Updates
ALSO READ | Only Pulwama-like attack can change people's mind in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar
ALSO READ | EC appoints 110 IRS officers as expenditure observers for Maharashtra, Haryana polls
WATCH | Election Commission is set to announce dates of assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana