EC to announce poll dates for Maharashtra, Haryana at 12 noon today

Image Source : PTI EC to announce poll dates for Maharashtra and Haryana

The Election Commission is set to announce dates of assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana on Saturday at 12 noon.

The poll panel has convened a press conference this noon.

While the term of 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9, that of the 90-member Haryana assembly expires on November 2.

