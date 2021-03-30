Tuesday, March 30, 2021
     
  EC notice to DMK leader A Raja for derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu CM

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: March 30, 2021 23:22 IST
Image Source : PTI

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to DMK leader A Raja for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during an election campaign.
 
Based on ground reports, the Commission said, it is of the view that the “contents of the speech made by you are not only derogatory, but also obscene and lower the dignity of motherhood of women, which seems to be a serious violation of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct".
 
“The Commission has given you an opportunity to explain your position in this regard on or before 6 pm on March 31, failing which the Commission shall take a decision without any further reference to you,” it said.

