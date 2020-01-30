EC issues show cause notice to Arvind Kejriwal over 'Mohalla clinic' promise

Image Source : FILE EC issues show-cause notice to Delhi CM over 'Mohalla clinic' promise

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for prima facie violating a provision of the model code of conduct by making an announcement before a gathering of advocates about establishing a Mohalla Clinic in Tis Hazari Court complex.

The poll panel has asked Kejriwal to respond to the notice before 5 p.m. on January 31. The EC was responding to a complaint lodged by the BJP on January 14.

The saffron party had alleged that Kejriwal, in the capacity of Chief Minister of Delhi, made an announcement before a gathering of advocates during Makar Sankranti and Lohri celebrations organised at the Tis Hazari Court premises on January 13 by the Delhi Bar Association, that "if land could be provided in the premises (of the court complex), a Mohalla Clinic would be established".

The EC in its order also said that it received a report in this regard from the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi. "The Commission is of the opinion that by making the said promise you (Arvind Kejriwal) have violated the provision of Model Code of Conduct. Therefore, the Commission gives you an opportunity to explain your position in this regard on or before 5 p.m. of 31st January 2020 (Friday)," the EC notice said.

If no explanation is submitted within the said time limit, the Commission shall take a decision without any further reference to you (Arvind Kejriwal), the notice added.