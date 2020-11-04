'Will go to Supreme Court, want all voting to stop': Donald Trump says as presidential outcome lingers

Image Source : AP Donald Trump/File

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would move Supreme Court as he wanted voting in the presidential elections to cease. The counting of votes is currently underway as America has sealed the fate of Republican Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the crucial elections.

"We will be going to the US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning and add them to the list...as far as I'm concerned, we have already won," Trump said in an address on Wednesday.

Exuding confidence of his win in the presidential election, Trump said that the results have been "phenomenal". "I thank the American people for their tremendous support. A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won't stand for it...The results tonight have been phenomonel," the 74-year-old leader said.

