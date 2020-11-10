Dinara Election Result 2020: Close contest between RJD, JD(U)

Image Source : INDIA TV Dinara Vidhan Sabha constituency result

The counting of votes for Dinara assembly constituency began at 8 am today. Dinara Vidhan Sabha constituency is an assembly constituency for Bihar Legislative Assembly in Rohtas district. It comes under Buxar. In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, the Dinara constituency was won by Jai Kumar Singh of JD (U), while Rajendra Prasad Singh of BJP was the runner-up. Jai Kumar Singh had polled 42.98 per cent votes, while Rajendra Prasad Singh polled 41.19 per cent votes in the 2015 Bihar elections.

For the Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Jai Kumar Singh of JD(U) and Vijay Kumar Mandal of RJD will contest the polls from Dinara Assembly constituency.

According to the Election Commission voter list data of 2019, there are 298268 electorates and 308 polling stations in this constituency. The voter turnout in 2019 Lok Sabha elections was 47 per cent but increased to 55.02 per cent in 2015 Bihar Assembly elections.

JDU's Jai Kumar Singh had defeated Rajendra Singh by a small margin of a slim margin of just 2,691 votes last time.

This time, Rajendra Singh would be an LJP candidate, which may turn Dalits in his favour.

