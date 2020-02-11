Delhi’s voters have rejected BJP’s efforts to polarize, says Sisodia; ducks question on Shaheen Bagh

Manish Sisodia was declared as winner from the Patparganj constituency on Tuesday

Delhi’s outgoing deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has labeled Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) impending victory in the Delhi assembly elections as a victory of development, speaking to reporters shortly after being declared as the winner from Patparganj constituency

Sisodia, who was trailing from the seat till last few rounds, said that the voters of Delhi have rejected Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) attempts to polarize the electorate on religious lines. "It could be the first time in the political history of the country that a party has won power campaigning on the sole plank of education," he said.

When asked if his support for Shaheen Bagh protestors could be a possible reason behind him being given a scare of defeat, the outgoing deputy CM responded, “It is an overall victory for AAP.”

Sisodia had whipped up a political storm after he had stated last month he was behind the citizenship law protestors in Shaheen Bagh. The outgoing deputy CM, however, appeared reluctant to reiterate his statement when asked about at India TV's 'Chunav Manch' on Jan 29.

Significanlly, Arvind Kejriwal had also appeared reluctant to back the protest at Shaheen Bagh in the lead-up to the election, saying that the onus of talking to the protestors at Shaheen Bagh squarely lay with the Centre.