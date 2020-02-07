Delhi's outgoing deputy CM Manish Sisodia files defamation case against BJP MP Parvesh Verma

A file photo of AAP leader Manish Sisodia

Delhi's outgoing deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday sent a defamation notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Parvesh Verma for levying corruption allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

Served through his counsel Mohd Irshad, Sisodia demanded that the BJP leader give a written apology within 24 hours of receiving the notice or face legal proceedings, including prosecution for criminal defamation.

In the notice, Irshad said during the press meeting addressed by Verma on February 7, he made "wholly false and defamatory statements" against his client.

"In the offending publications, you (Verma) have stated that my client has indulged in corruption/bribery. My client is complicit in the corruption/bribery alleged to have been committed by an officer on special duty with the office of the deputy chief minister..." the notice stated.

(with PTI inputs)