Manish Sisodia names 250 Delhi govt schools transformed in last 5 years, asks Punjab for similar list

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday released a list of 250 schools which have been transformed by the AAP government in five years and urged Punjab to do the same to compare reforms and developments in schools by both the governments.

Sisodia said Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh had alleged that no work was done by the Delhi government to improve the education system and challenged to see 250 schools where the government has brought in reforms.

"So today, I am releasing a list of 250 Delhi government schools which have undergone transformation, in last five years. I call upon the Punjab education minister to release a list of their 250 government schools which have undergone improvement," he said at a press conference here.

Sisodia said the Punjab education minister can visit these schools anytime and similarly, he will also visit Punjab government schools for a reality check.

"I hope that by the evening today (Sunday), the Punjab education minister will release the list. We both, with the media, can visit schools in Delhi and Punjab, and get the reality check. The public will then decide which government has done better," he said.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, said that his government has done remarkable development in government schools.

Students of government schools in Delhi are clearing JEE (Advanced) and NEET, and teachers here are trained at IIMs and in foreign countries, he said.

Ahead of the assembly polls in Punjab, AAP leader and Delhi Education Minister Sisodia on Friday had called upon his Punjab counterpart Pargat Singh for presenting a list of 250 government schools which have been improved in the five years of the Congress government for a public comparison of their education models.

Sisodia had on Thursday invited his Punjab counterpart for a public debate on the education models under the two governments.

He had also proposed a joint visit to 10 government schools each in Punjab and Delhi.

Responding to his invite, Singh had on Friday tweeted," I welcome the Hon. edu. Minister of Delhi Sh.@msisodia's suggestion to compare Punjab govt schools with Delhi Schools. However We will take 250 schools each of Punjab and Delhi instead of 10 schools".

Punjab will go to assembly polls early next year.

